Wheatley Branch of CK Public Library re-opens Tuesday

Staff at the Chatham-Kent Public Library's Wheatley Branch are looking forward to celebrating with locals as the branch re-opens for regular service on Tuesday, October 18.

The Wheatley Branch closed after the gas explosion last August, and re-opened to provide limited library service in mid-October of 2021 at the Wheatley Resource Centre.

According to officials, during that time over 3,700 items were circulated and the Summer Reading Club hosted 6 programs and had 352 attendees this year.

The space has been shined up and is ready for users to return, as staff have applied fresh paint on the outside doors and have professionally cleaned their space from top to bottom.

They've also invested in a collection refresh.

All library services will be available including wifi and computer access, printing and photocopying service, and all the books, magazines and DVDs that residents are used to enjoying.

Regular hours of operation are Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

