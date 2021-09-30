Wheatley church identified as possible COVID-19 exposure point

A Wheatley church has been identified as the latest possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, exposure may have occurred at The Church of God located at 1303 Mersea Rd. 8.

The dates in question include Sunday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 22.

The health unit is asking anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, to get tested immediately.

The latest information on possible COVID-19 exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.