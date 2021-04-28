Wheatley Church Member Charged for Large Gathering

A large gathering at a Wheatley church has resulted in a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a call on Sunday about a large gathering happening at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Wheatley Road.

According to police, there were 87 unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot and a short time later several adults and children exited the church without masks on.

Officers then spoke to a church member who confirmed that 128 people attended mass and there were also children present in separate classrooms.

Police charged a 44-year-old Wheatley man Tuesday night.

The man is charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and is required to attend Provincial Offences Court next month.

