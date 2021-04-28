iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Wheatley Church Member Charged for Large Gathering

AM800-NEWS-Old-Colony-Mennonite-Church-Wheatley

A large gathering at a Wheatley church has resulted in a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a call on Sunday about a large gathering happening at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Wheatley Road.

According to police, there were 87 unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot and a short time later several adults and children exited the church without masks on.

Officers then spoke to a church member who confirmed that 128 people attended mass and there were also children present in separate classrooms.

Police charged a 44-year-old Wheatley man Tuesday night.

The man is charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and is required to attend Provincial Offences Court next month.
 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE