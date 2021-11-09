Wheatley evacuees soon to be given access to their properties

The evacuation zone remains in place in Wheatley, but the municipality is getting closer to allowing residents and business owners to access their properties.

According to a release, Chatham-Kent has began working with insurance companies to determine the safest way to move forward.

Several property owners have expressed concern about winterizing their homes or businesses as they've been left vacant since the gas explosion on August 26 that injured more than 20 people.

As administration continues to develop a property access plan, town staff will be reaching out to evacuees to set up appointments for access during daylight hours as power is still off in the area.

Childcare will be made available for those who need it.

Last week, the municipality held its first in-person meeting since the explosion with many residents sharing frustration as to why the investigation into the cause is taking so long.