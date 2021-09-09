Wheatley explosion clean up expected to be completed by week's end

The removal of debris from last month's explosion in Wheatley is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

According to a release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, there's still no timetable for residents to return to their homes as there are structural issues with a number of buildings in the area.

Officials say more than 150 households are seeking aid and the municipality is currently providing accommodations for 25 people.

Investigators have confirmed hydrogen sulphide gas is to blame for the blast that injured 20 people and levelled two buildings near Erie and Talbot St. on August 26, but the source of the gas and how it ignited has not yet been determined — the toxic, flammable gas has not been detected at the site since the explosion.