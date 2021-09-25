Wheatley gets $2-million in provincial funding

Wheatley is getting $2-million from the Ontario government to help deal with the devastating effects of a gas leak and explosion in the town.

MPP Greg Rickford announced the funding today saying it will help businesses in the downtown core resume operations and also assist the families impacted by the blast. "The funding is intended to ensure the directly impacted businesses can resume operations so they can provide goods and services in the community. We're also working with the Mayor's Office on the details and will have more to say on the specifics of the program very shortly," he added.

The blast at a building on Talbot Street happened August 26th injuring 20 people, the evacuation zone remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to return to their homes.

In a statement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “The people of Wheatley have shown tremendous strength in the aftermath of the devastating gas leak explosion last month. They have pulled together and shown incredible resolve as the community works to rebuild what was lost. As this funding shows, we stand ready and willing to help the town of Wheatley and they can continue to count on our government’s support.”

According to the province, details of the business support program will be developed in consultation with the municipality of Chatham-Kent and business community and an expert engineering consultant from Alberta has been contracted to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the source of the gas leak, and to determine remediation options.

The province has been working with the municipality since the leak was discovered in June, and providing funding to monitor the site 24 hours a day to detect any further natural gas leaks since July.