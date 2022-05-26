Wheatley officials detail plans for further investigation and road reopenings

Municipal officials in Wheatley says work is underway to reopen some streets and start the next investigative step on the APEC 3 well.

Contractors are preparing to begin the next step on APEC 3, which is the well at the far end of the municipal parking lot near the intersection of Erie and Elm streets.

The investigation will determine whether the well was drilled for water or gas exploration, according to officials, and the findings will determine next steps for remediation.

Work is also underway to re-open Talbot Street East and West, as well as Erie Street South.

Officials says those streets could be open early next week.