Wheatley one step closer to determining source of gas leak

Wheatley is taking more steps to determine the source of the gas leak that caused an explosion in August that injured 20 people.

According to a release, work will soon get underway on the installation of soil vapour monitoring probes which will assist engineers in determining the exact location of the source.

Officials say data collected during a gas release on October 8 confirmed the source to be a naturally occurring gas typically found 300-meters or deeper below the ground.

The new probes will be used in a process of elimination to safely determine the source and how to fix it.

The evacuation zone on Erie St. N. remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to return to their homes.