Wheatley trying to win $250,000 prize for arena upgrades

Wheatley is vying for a $250,000 award from Kraft Hockeyville for arena upgrades.

The winner also gets to host a NHL pre-season game.

This is the nomination and rally part of the contest. The town is looking to get as many votes as possible before Feb. 19.

The top four contenders will be announced March 11 and the final winner will be announced April 1.

A proponent has set up a Facebook page and is asking everyone for positive comments about the community and the pitch for Wheatley to host.

"I was reading someone else's nomination prior to this and they mentioned after the explosion in 2021 the town rallied and came together just like a hockey team would and I think right there says a lot for the community," says Erica Cassidy. "No matter happens to this community just seems to have each other's backs and keeps moving forward."

To vote, people can visit the following website.