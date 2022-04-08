Wheatley virtual meeting being held on Saturday

A virtual meeting to provide updates regarding on-site work and the ongoing investigation into last year's explosion will be held this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Officials will also discus a potential reduction in size of the evacuation zone in downtown Wheatley caused by the explosion at 15 Erie Street North that destroyed a building and required 20 people to seek medical aid.

Residents will be able to view the meeting on the municipality of Chatham-Kent's Facebook page and YouTube channel with no registration needed.

Following a presentation, any questions submitted onscreen will be given to a panel including municipal officials and others to speak to.

As a result of the explosion, 67 households and 44 businesses and not-for-profit organizations had to be evacuated but there were no fatalities.