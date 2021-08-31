Wheatley woman launches 'Wheatley Strong' t-shirt campaign

A Wheatley woman is raising funds to help those impacted by last week's explosion.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Erica Cassidy is selling white t-shirts with blue lettering that say "Wheatley Strong and Come Together" on them.

She says there is already a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds but her and here family thought a t-shirt campaign would be a good idea.

Cassidy feels the shirts symbolize unity.

"It's something that people can wear and hopefully still be proud to call Wheatley their home," says Cassidy.

She says she worked with a local designer and is now working with a local woman who will print the shirts.

Cassidy says it's an emotional time for the community.

"It's quiet and there are anxieties and you hear a siren or you think, oh my gosh is this happening again," says Cassidy. "So we're all just kind of waiting."

20 people were injured in last Thursday's explosion. Three were treated in hospital.

The blast shook the town's core at the corner of Erie and Talbot Streets around 6 p.m., heavily damaging two building and forcing the evacuation of nearby homes and businesses.

Cassidy says those interested in a t-shirt can contact her through Facebook.

She says she's working with the Wheatley BIA and money raised will go to the Wheatley Relief Fund.