White Sox Pitcher Giolito Throws First No-Hitter of Year

Pitcher Lucas Giolito threw the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and allowing just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.

With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel caught Erik Gonzalez's slicing drive toward the line for the final out.

The 26-year-old Giolito matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito's way of perfection.

The right-hander threw just 101 pitches.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012.

This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, previously by Washington's Max Scherzer in 2015.

