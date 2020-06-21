WHO Reporting Largest Single Day Increase of COVID-19 Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) is reporting its largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the global health organization reported more than 183,000 new cases over a 24 hours period.

The UN's health agency says Brazil topped the list with 54,771 new cases, the U.S. followed with 36,617 and more than 15,400 came from India. Canada only saw 267 new cases of the virus nationwide Sunday.

Rising case counts can be attributed to multiple factors including, more testing and broader infection rates, according to the report.

To date WHO has reported 8,708,008 cases of COVID-19 and 461,715 deaths due to the virus worldwide.

According to the latest stats, more than 65 per cent of Sunday's 4,743 deaths were reported in the western hemisphere.

Windsor-Essex saw seven new cases of the virus and no deaths Sunday; in total 1,297 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 68 people have died in Essex-County.

— with files from The Canadian Press.