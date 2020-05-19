A combination of heavy rain, strong east winds and record high water levels has lead to widespread flooding across Windsor-Essex.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning that is in effect until Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

ERCA says flooding is reported in Leamington, Kingsville, Amherstburg, LaSalle and Pelee Island.

Cotterie Park Road, between Fox Run Road and Mersea Road 2, and Marentette Beach Road in Leamington is flooded.

ERCA also reports flooded areas in Kingsville including Heritage Road, west of the Cedar Creek bridge.

The Canard River in Amherstburg is spilling its banks along South Riverview Drive, west of Beneteau Drive, which is affecting low lying roads and properties downstream.