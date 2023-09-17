WIFF announces nominees for $25,000 WIFF prize in Canadian Film

A dark comedy about the launch of Canada's favourite old smartphone with a keyboard is among the nominees for this year's Windsor International Film Festival prize.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer of WIFF, announced the ten films nominated for the WIFF Prize in Canadian Film on Thursday.

The prize carries a cash value of $25,000 and is awarded to the director of the chosen film.

All ten nominees will screen at WIFF this fall, which runs from October 26 to November 5.

Matt Johnson's critically acclaimed "BlackBerry,'' which looks at how the brand was eventually bested by other tech giants, is among the nominees.

It's competing against nine other Canadian movies, including:

- The Disherwasher, directed by Francis Leclerc

- Fronties, directed by Guy Édoin

- Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person, directed by Ariane Louis-Seize

- Irena's Vow, directed by Louise Archambault

- My Mother's Men, directed by Anik Jean

- The Nature of Love, directed by Monia Chokri

- One Summer, directed by Louise Archambault

- Seven Veils, directed by Atom Egoyan

- SOLO, directed by Sophie Dupuis

Georgie says the announced the details as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

"We had a very special luncheon with our nominated filmmakers and our industry partners to announce our nominations for the WIFF Prize in Canadian Film. It carries with it that $25,000 cash prize for the winning filmmaker, so it was a very festive luncheon, and there's a lot of really great films included."

He says all 10 films being screened at WIFF is another draw for supporters planning to come out.

"Every single one of those will be at the festival this year, and even more special too is all of these 10 nominated films will have guests and filmmakers from the films joining us. Just confirming some details around that which we'll share, but their talent and the filmmakers around these films are joining us as well."

Georgie says to get to this list is a real process that's really done over the course of the year, and he's watching over 600 features a year.

"It's incredible, it's a lot, but when you really believe in something and people are sending you stuff, and recommendations, and people saying have a look at this and that, and then distil it down to what we feel are the 10 strongest titles. And nominate those, there are many, many other films that could've been added to the list, but these 10 are really incredible films we think our WIFF audience is going to love."

The winner will be selected by an independent jury of industry professionals and announced at WIFF on October 29.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides