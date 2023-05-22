WIFF announces outdoor community screenings in June

The Windsor International Film Festival has announced they'll be hosting outdoor community screenings, titled WIFF Under the Stars, at Civic Plaza by Windsor City Hall during the second weekend in June.

During the day, a variety of family programming will be presented including Encanto, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Blueback.

The programming will also include anniversary titles like How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days and The Sandlot, Hollywood blockbusters including Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more.

WIFF officials are also excited to be able to present a series of new Canadian films including: July Talk: Love Lives Here, a documentary about the Canadian band, Adult Adoption, a drama that was filmed in Kingsville, Food for the Rest of Us, an engaging documentary tackling the subject of food security, and more.

In late 2022, WIFF received funding through the federal government's Healthy Communities Initiative, along with support from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

Executive Director and Chief Programmer Vincent Georgie says they can't wait to be back downtown to share films with their audience, in a new and exciting location.

"The films are being shown from 9 a.m. in the morning until about midnight, one after another, after another. So people can come and enjoy, catch a few, catch a nap in between or grab a drink and hang out with people. There's something for everybody, we've got obviously more family friendly stuff in the day and then some stuff more for the adults in the evening," he said.

Georgie says the new city hall is beautiful, and the plaza works great as an area to do this.

"I was walking by it one day and was sort of thinking like it would be amazing if we could do something here. With terrific thanks to Mayor Dilkens and members of council who were excited about the idea right off the hop and said yeah let's do it on the front lawn. The rest is history, and I think people just enjoy it because it's a nice scenic space."

He says they had to get creative with their offerings due to the nature of a first time outdoor event.

"Okay so people are outdoors, where are they coming from? They're probably coming from running some errands or going for a bike ride or something of the sort. You're there hanging with friends in a lawn chair on a hot day, or with a blanket under a bit of shade. So you have to program around what that vibe is going to be," he said.

WIFF Under the Stars will be the first community event hosted in the outdoor space, and the event will run from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.

