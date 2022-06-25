WIFF calling for local film submissions

The Windsor Film Festival is calling for local filmmakers' submissions for the 2022 festival programming.

Submissions are now open with the deadline being August 11.

An independent jury of film professionals will be selecting the local films based on quality, originality and the ability to contribute significantly to the success of the Windsor International Film Festival this year.

Films considered range from fiction to documentary-style with a run time of 50 minutes or over and short films under 20 minutes.

Executive Director and Chief Programmer of the Windsor International Film Festival Vincent Georgie says he looks forward to the local submissions.

He says this is a great way for local filmmakers to get their films on the big screen.

"We really value showing a lot of local stories on screen and having some really good discussions. We invite all of our local filmmaking community who either have their local feature films ready to go or almost ready, they've got the rest of the summer to finish those up and submit them to the fest for our consideration."

Georgie says residents are already excited to submit their local films.

He says WIFF Local took place during the festival before COVID.

"A lot of people have made films, even during the pandemic and more recently, that want to get them on the big screen. We've had a lot of feature films and short films shown in the past that are from local filmmakers and we expect a really high submission rate this year just by the number of questions we've received about it and the interest already."

Entries must be premiered at the event and not previously screened anywhere commercially, publicly, on the internet or broadcast in greater Windsor-Essex.

This year will mark the return of the festival in a traditional format for the first time since the start of the pandemic.