WIFF Hosting Drive-In Style Event at Riverfront Festival Plaza

The Windsor International Film Festival has announced plans for a drive-in style event at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The 16-day event is called "WIFF Under the Stars" and will include matinees and nightly screenings.

WIFF Executive Director Vincent Georgie says planning for the event began three months ago.

"We got all sorts of classic favourites, adventure films, comedies and really really sort of fantastic drive-in movies that we will be featuring all throughout the 16 days to wrap up the summer," says Georgie.

He says he and his team wanted to bring something positive to the community.

"The fact that we're able to do it right at our beautiful festival plaza, right on the waterfront, we think makes for something really special and I think it's also a symbol to the community," says Georgie. "We've been going through a very very tough time and let this be a really positive thing that we get as a treat during the summer."

He says 88 vehicles will be allowed inside festival plaza.

"Due to safety protocols around COVID-19, it's mandatory to be inside a vehicle," says Georgie. "So you arrive in your vehicle and all the ticketing is done online already so you arrive and stay in your vehicle and you're able to enjoy the film.

Last week, Windsor city council waived roughly $27,000 in fees for WIFF to use Riverfront Festival Plaza, the Riverfront Civic Terrace and city parking lot #32 for the event.

The event runs from August 28 until September 12.

As heard on AM800 news in June, WIFF announced it was cancelling this year's film festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.