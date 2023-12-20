WIFF seeking $1.5-million in grant funding from federal government

The Windsor International Film Festival is seeking more federal funding to help grow and enhance the work the festival is doing.

WIFF has submitted an application to the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev) Tourism Growth Program.

The program is providing $108 million over three years to support communities, small- and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences.

WIFF's application is seeking $1.5-million over three years.

In September 2022, FedDev provide WIFF with a $500,000 grant as the festival returned from a shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director of the Windsor International Film Festival, says the funding allowed the festival to bring on more staff and seasonal workers to help with programming and year-round events.

Georgie says the 2023 festival had an estimated economic impact of $5.4-million on the local community.

"You're seeing it in travel, people are travelling here, they're staying in hotels, the bars, the restaurants, the shopping centers, on and on, it all factors in. When you're bringing in more guests and tourists, it's more printing, it's more t-shirts, it's more food, it's more ticket sales. It spins and spins and spins," he says.

A record 47,000 people attended the 2023 version of the film festival.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Executive Director of the Windsor International Film Festival Vincent Gerogie outside the Capitol Theatre on University Avenue in Windsor. Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Georgie says if the funding is approved it will allow them to maintain what they're doing and expand their programs throughout the year.

"We'd like to do even more year end programming, even more free programming for the community, even more accessible programming, even more programming for our school groups, for our Indigenous community, for our Francophone community, for our LGBTQ community. All those types of things, those partnerships etc., etc., they're wonderful but they take effort but they take dollars to make them happen," he says.

Georgie says the funding could allow them to make long-term plans.

"Plan strategically and sustainably. I've said it before and I say it again, the average life span of a film festival in North America is two years. People have very, very romantic ideas on how easy they are to run and love will pay the bills. On behalf of my great team behind here, I can tell you they are work and the margins are slim," he says.

2024 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Windsor International Film Festival.

The deadline to submit for the funding is Feb. 29, 2024. A decision on funding approval is expected sometime in the spring.

Georgie spoke Tuesday about the WIFF application to the Tourism Growth Program along side Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk.