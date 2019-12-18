WIFF Sets Ticket Sales Milestone

It's been a record-setting year at the Windsor International Film Festival.

Over 42,000 tickets were sold this year's festival from November 1 to November 10 plus its monthly series WIFF 365 — extending the festival's run as the number one volunteer-run film festival in Canada.

About 24,000 tickets were sold during the 2018 festival.

This year's event featured more than 165 films and attracted over 50 industry guests.

WIFF Executive Director Vincent Georgie credits the community, volunteers, sponsors and movie-goers for the festival's success.

