WIFF Under the Stars Returns to City's Waterfront

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is bringing a popular event back to the city's waterfront.

WIFF Under the Stars returns from August 20 to September 11 at Festival Plaza and Executive Director Vincent Georgie says there will be movies every single night.

"We've also got family films going on Saturday and Sunday during the day because we've got a big LED [light-emitting diode] wall that we've built so you can watch any time," he says. "We were really excited to do it and in fact, we actually extended the vent and we're going a little over three weeks where as last year it was about a two week event, we added some days because it was so popular last year."

Georgie tells AM800's The Afternoon News staff are working hard on the programming right now, adding "We had a lot of positive response last year to our James Bond night so we're definitely looking at doing a James Bond Night. We are definitely looking at doing some Disney and Pixar films for families, we've had a lot of different requests for [Martin] Scorsese films, I've had people suggesting Goodfellas, Wolf of Wallstreet, so those are the ones we're looking at."

If you didn't attend last year, Georgie says it's like a traditional drive-in and you can purchase tickets online.

"The cost is per vehicle, it's $40 per vehicle for a double feature or the kids movies during the day are $20 a vehicle, you load up your friends and family safely and you come enjoy the film, it's really that simple," he says, "We give you a really high-quality radio for your vehicle so that way you can hear really well."

The full list of movies will be available on the WIFF website on August 4.

— With files from AM800's Patty Handysides