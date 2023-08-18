Wigle Park neighbourhood residents invited to Friday evening safety potluck 

Residents of the Wigle Park neighbourhood are invited to a community safety potluck Friday evening.

This is the third community engagement party put on by the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative in partnership with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Windsor Police Service, City of Windsor and Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

Alex Song, Community Developer, Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative says this event is all about getting to know your neighbour.

"Once you live beside each other or your rubbing shoulders in a park, you become familiar. And once you're familiar and know each other on a personal level, it's a lot easier to call on a neighbour for help. A lot easier for neighbours to get together to deter unwanted or delinquent behaviour in public spaces."

He says bringing people out into the parks together is a good first step towards positive change.

"Ultimately when if you can get a large group of your neighbourhood together and connected and knowing each other, you can really bring about positive change on the municipal level. Things that will make your neighbourhood better."

He says other engagement parties had themes and this one will be no different.

"The third one at Wigle Park, we're going to having a DJ and a few disco balls, with a DJ theme. Music. We'll have some hot dogs cooked up, face painting, and other organizations are going to be bringing games and other ways to interact with community residents."

(Photo courtesy of Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative)

The community safety potluck at Wigle Park, located on the corner of Erie St E and McDougall Street, starts at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. It is free to attend.

The fourth community engagement party is expected to held sometime in September within the Glengary Avenue neighbourhood.