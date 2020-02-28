Wild Rout Red Wings

Matt Dumba tallied two goals and an assist as the Wild routed the Red Wings 7-1 in Detroit.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two helpers for Minnesota, which has won four-of-five.

Alex Stalock stopped 25 of the 26 shots sent his way in the victory. Anthony Mantha scored the lone goal for the Red Wings, who have lost four in-a-row and eight of their last nine.

Jimmy Howard was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 17 shots.

The Wings visit the Ottawa Senators Saturday night.