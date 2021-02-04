Wild Turkeys Invading Lakeshore

Wild turkeys are invading the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Mayor Tom Bain says he has been receiving calls from residents about the birds.

He says they're being spotted outside of the rural areas, with more being seen in Belle River and Woodslee.

Bain says it appears there are two flocks at the opposite ends of Woodslee with each flock having between 15 to 20 turkeys.

"We have small flocks of them in town," says Bain. "Seems to be a lot more turkeys out there this year than generally and they're looking for food in the towns now that not getting it out in the rural areas, they're moving into the town."