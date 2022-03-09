Wild Wing set to open in Tecumseh

A popular Canadian sports restaurant is getting ready to open its first location in Windsor-Essex.

Wild Wing will open at 1655 Manning Road in Tecumseh near the new Food Basics grocery store.

Mayor Gary McNamara says the town is looking forward to the opening and is pleased to see an uptick in commercial development.

"It's providing jobs into the community and diversity in different eateries that are opening up."

He says the restaurant is near residential developments.

"It's creating a district where walkability is attainable for all different services whether it's restaurants, hotels, clothing stores, it's a diversity of commercial development in that area," McNamara said.

According to a post on the restaurant's Instagram page, an opening date will be announced soon.

AM800 news has reached out to the restaurant, but has yet to hear back.

Wild Wing was founded in 1999 in Sunderland, Ontario.

There are more than 100 locations across Canada.