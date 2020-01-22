Wildcats Win

Congratulations to our Hockey Team of the Week: Windsor Wildcat Atom B Travel



They were nominated by Melissa Doetzel and coached by Matt DeBruyn

"This team is new and has had a very rough season. They are playing a level up than what they should be and have lost every game. However this team has heart.

They show to every game and they put all of themselves on the ice. They work hard and so do the coaches. These girls deserve some good news to boost their spirits.

Each player on the team will receive a delicious victory breakfast courtesy of McDonald's, plus a Hockey Team of the Week Certificate, a Special Hockey Team of the Week Bag, and an invitation to the Windsor Spitfires' end of season party!