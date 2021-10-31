Will Cuylle scores two in Spitfire loss at home

The Kitchener Rangers got the best of the Windsor Spitfires again in a 6-3 final at the WFCU Centre Saturday night.

Windsor got on the board first with a goal from Will Cuylle late in the first period, one of two on the night for the left winger, but it was all Kitchener after that.

The Rangers got a hat trick from Mike Petizian as they secured their second win over the Spitfires this season — the teams met earlier this month with Kitchener winning 3-2 in a shoot out.

The Spitfires are off until Wednesday when they travel to Flint to take on the Firebirds.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 6:30pm.