Will Smith responds To Jada Pinkett Smith interviews

Will Smith is responding to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's revelations about her personal life.

In a New York Times profile, Will said Jada's memoir "kind of woke him up" and made him realize she had "lived a life more on the edge than he realized."

He added that when you're with someone for more than half your life and emotional blindness sets, you can easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances.

Last week, Jada shocked fans when she revealed that Will and her are legally married but have been separated for years.

