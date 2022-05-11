Williams Food donates fully stocked kitchen for respite home

A boost from Family Respite Services in Windsor.

Williams Food Equipment has donated a fully stocked kitchen for the Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home.

With zero government funding, Family Respite Services has relied on the community to invest in families caring for children with disabilities to build a new accessible respite home.

The respite home offers critical after school crisis programs, weekend programs for families who require long term respite support and a very specialized summer day camp.

Photo taken by Rob Hindi

Co-owner Reed Williams says they're thrilled to be part of the project and feel fortunate to have worked with Family Respite Services over the years.

"Seeing the fruits of that labour today in what's come together in this house, and knowing what it's going to provide to our community, it's a fantastic project for us to be fortunate enough to be part of," he said.

Williams says it was a no-brainer to step forward and help out because they value the services that Family Respite Services put forward.

"Food is such an important part of bringing people together and seeing what the kitchen looks like here, and knowing the impact that it's going to have on so many people's lives, it's a real heartwarming situation."

He says there's been so many great organizations, individuals, families and communities that have been a part of the Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home project over the years.

"It's just really great to have our name tied in with all of that and be part of it with everybody," he continued. "It's a really good feeling to being part of the project and we're really looking forward to once the kids get in here and start using stuff and seeing the joy it brings to them."

FRS Community Relations coordinator Alexandria Fischer says this fully stocked kitchen from Williams Food Equipment will ensure that the staff can cook specialized meals for children and youth.

"This donation will provide children and youth who are more independent the opportunity to learn life skills in the kitchen and be part of the meal prep as part of the respite program. Williams Food Equipment has specialty items to meet the needs of children with exceptionalities. The families are grateful to have a space that can accommodate the unique needs of each child and youth that relies on these opportunities, that they may not have without this respite home and of course without the support from Williams Food Equipment."

The programs provided ensure that children have the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe environment, and with the 30 trained Direct Support Provider Staff that work in the home.