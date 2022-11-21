Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and the Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, posting consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017.

''Everything that we said we had to do and needed to do to beat this team, we did that for almost all of the game,'' Campbell said. ''There were a couple of spots in there. These guys are playing their (butts) off and they're starting to figure out a way to win.''

The Lions (4-6) now already have one more victory than they did last season, when they went 3-13-1.

Williams ran for a 4-yard TD and two 1-yard scores, the much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft in April, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points. Jared Goff and the Lions' offense didn't have a turnover for the second straight game.

''It just wasn't good enough today,'' Daboll said. ''Again, it's hard to overcome three turnovers.''

Michael Badgley added a 24-yard field goal for Detroit (4-6), which until beating Chicago 31-30 last week had not won a road game under Campbell.