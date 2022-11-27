Willistead Manor holiday tours and breakfast with Santa returns

The City of Windsor invites the community to get into the holiday spirit at Willistead Manor.

The public is welcome to experience a tour of one of Windsor's most elegant mansions all decked out for the holiday season.

From the Great Hall on the main floor, to the private dressing chamber on the second flood, each room showcases a unique colour theme and aesthetic courtesy of the Friends of Willistead and a group of over 75 volunteers.

For the first time this year, guests will also have access to the new 'Coach House Historical Exhibition' that shares and celebrates the history of Hiram Walker, the Walker business and community impacts, the formation of Walkerville, Edward and Mary Walker, the construction of Willistead Manor, and more.

Tours will be available on Sundays - December 4, 11 and 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. And Wednesdays - December 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival.

There will also be 'Breakfast with Santa' hosted by the Manor, Thyme To-Go, the Friends of Willistead, and Mychailo Photography

Guests will be treated to a breakfast buffet, a visit with Santa in the Great Hall, and self-guided mini-tours of the first floor.

The first date has sold out, but limited spots are available for the second two dates. Those interested can purchase their tickets by calling Thyme To-Go at 519-254-3434, or by visiting the Thyme To-Go website.

Remaining dates include Sunday, December 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and Sunday, December 18 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.