Win streak for Spitfires comes to end with overtime loss in London

The streak comes to an end for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spitfires were on a nine game win streak.

Windsor lost in overtime to the Knights in London on Family Day afternoon.

In the first period, London was first to score. After just a few minutes, Windsor's Alex Christopoulos scored to tie the game up.

In the second, neither team scored and the scoreboard remained tied at 1.

In the third period, a lot of back and forth for both teams. The Spitfires had a goal to take the lead by Oliver Peer. London was quick to score a shorthanded goal to tie the game back up. Windsor's James Jodoin scored, but 15 seconds later the Knights scored another to tie up the game and force overtime.

In overtime, London scored to take the 4-3 victory.

Windsor will now travel to Peterborough to take on the Petes on Thursday evening.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.