Win streak hits five as Spitfires defeat Spirit in high scoring affair

The Windsor Spitfires are heating up with the playoffs right around the corner.

The Spits beat the Spirit 8-5 in a high scoring affair at the WFCU Centre on Thursday night, to extend the teams winning streak to five games.

Windsor has also now won 12 straight games on home ice.

Wyatt Johnston and Matthew Maggio each scored twice and added an assist, while Ethan Miedema added three assists for Windsor.

The Spitfires now lead the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference with a record of 36-16-3-3 good for 78 points, five points clear of the London Knights and three ahead of the Flint Firebirds.

Next up for Windsor is back to back games on Saturday and Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie against the Greyhounds.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. on Saturday with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 6:45 p.m.