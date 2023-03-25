Wind warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

Hang on to your hat today.

A wind warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says there will be strong southwesterly gusts up to 100km/h Saturday afternoon and will continue into the evening hours before easing.

The weather agency warns that loose objects may be thrown and tree branches may break, creating hazardous conditions.

There will also be heavy rain and the risk of a thunderstorm with a daytime high of 14 Celcius.

The forecast is as follows:

Today..showers. risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 100 this afternoon. high 14.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40 percent chance of flurries near midnight. wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 90. low minus 1.

Sunday..mainly sunny. wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. high 10.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. high plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. high plus 5.