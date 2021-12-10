Wind warning issued by Environment Canada for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a Wind Warning for Windsor-Essex.

The national weather service says strong winds are expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening with wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada warns there could be damage to utilities, damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The forecast calls for rain heavy at times and a risk of a thunderstorm Friday night, with 10mm to 20mm of rain possible. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 km/h overnight.

Up to 10mm of rain is possible on Saturday with the wind out of the southwest at 40 km/h, but gusting to 70 km/h to 90 km/h in the afternoon.