Wind warning now in effect for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County

A wind warning is now in effect for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County due to the strong gusts that have been howling Thursday morning.

Environment Canada's Gerald Cheng says southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen later this morning with the passage of a cold front.

"Right now we're seeing seeing gusts of around 70km/h, but some of these gusts could actually reach 80km/h and closer to 90km/h so today is really a very, very windy day," he said.

Cheng says whenever we talk about strong winds, there's always the possibility of some power outages.

"So certainly be prepared for that. Think of a plan when let's say you don't have power, what do you do. Often times that when we realize cash is important, and flashlights are important and batteries are important."

He says unfortunately this Colorado low is still with us, and should last the balance of the day.

"It's bringing all different types of weather, it started with some snow and freezing rain yesterday, and now we're dealing with some showers and the very strong winds," he continued. "And we'll be stuck with the strong winds at least for most of the day, and we don't see that weakening until late afternoon."

Cheng says throughout the day the temperature will continue to fall, heading towards zero with a chance of rain showers or flurries tonight.

