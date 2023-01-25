Windor Police warn of counterfeit oxycodone tablets in the community

A public safety alert from Windsor Police.

In a social media post, police say they believe that counterfeit oxycodone tablets may be in circulation across Windsor-Essex.

According to police, these fake pills were analyzed and found to contain fentanyl, which is extremely dangerous and potentially lethal.

They're asking the public to be on the lookout, and spread the word in case they come across any of these tablets.

