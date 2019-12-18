Windsor 2020 Draft Budget Includes Increase of 3.56 Per Cent

The City of Windsor draft budget comes in with an increase of nearly 3.6 per cent.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, Treasurer Joe Mancina and CAO Onorio Colucci laid out the spending plan for the coming year.

The city's tax rate and increases remain at the lowest end in Ontario and in three years there will be no debt paid out of taxes.

Among the pressures upward to cost are provincial downloads and a 4.4 per cent increase in the police budget.

Mancina says it's going to cost a bit more to park.

Windsor Treasurer Joe Mancina, December 18, 2019 (by AM800's Peter Langille)

"Parking in garages and lots will increase about $5 a month, for both garages and lots. That is reflected in the 2020 recommended budget. Noteworthy is that our off street parking reserve has returned to a surplus balance of approximately $300,000."

Dilkens says there are numerous roads projects, including one dangerous intersection in south Windsor.

"Try and get to Devonshire Mall by making the turn over the tracks going north off of West Grand or South Cameron there onto Howard how dangerous that is and how awkward that has been for decades and decades. This budget has funding to move forward on the design and construction of a new intersection there."

Dilkens isn't saying what number he wants to reach, but says provincial rules are making cuts difficult.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens explaining 2020 Draft Budget, December 18, 2019 (by AM800's Peter Langille)

"The commitment I made is at or around the rate of inflation. So that is the goal. The asset management plan this year, when we start at 1.16, certainly makes that a challenge. But we know we have to because of Ontario regulation we have to move forward with this asset management plan."

The increase as it stands would cost the average homeowner about $100 more than 2019.

Budget deliberations are set for January 27, but the next day is being kept open in case it's needed.

Among the other major road projects are Banwell Rd. from Tecumseh Rd. E. to Mulberry St. with an roundabout being added; Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Rd. E. to the expressway; Northwood St. to Totten St. and many on and off ramps to the EC Row will be rebuilt.