Windsor 2022 Election
Nominations for the 2022 Municipal Elections officially closed in Windsor-Essex County.
In the City of Windsor 54 candidates have registered across 10 wards and in the mayoral race.
The municipal elections are set for Monday, October 24.
A list of the candidates can be found below:
Mayor
- Benjamin Danyluk
- Aaron Day
- Drew Dilkens (incumbent)
- Matthew Giancola
- Chris Holt
- Ernie Lamont
- Louis Vaupotic
Ward 1
- Fred Francis (incumbent)
- Darcie Renaud
Ward 2
- Fabio Costante (incumbent)
- Myriam Faraj
- Sam Romano
- Chris Soda
Ward 3
- Renaldo Agostino
- Katherine Cameron
- Helmi Charif
- Nick Kolasky
- Kennedy Mangera
- James McCarte
- Cynthia Van Vrouwerff
- Brian Yeomans
Ward 4
- Giovanni "John" Abati
- Edy Haddad
- Gregory Heil
- Matt Marchand
- Mark McKenzie
- Jake Rondot
- Kristen Siapas
- Patrick Sutherland
Ward 5
- Ken Acton
- Alessandro Didone (Alex)
- Caitlyn Desmarais
- Ed Sleiman (incumbent)
- Currie Soulliere
- Richard St. Denis
Ward 6
- Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)
- Dylon Graves
- Ashley Lafreniere
- Brian D-H McCurdy
- Jeremy Renaud
- Beth St. Denis
Ward 7
- Sydney Brouillard-Coyle (Ney/Nem/Nir)
- Jeewen Gill (incumbent)
- Greg Lemay
- Angelo Marignani
- Sophia Sevo
Ward 8
- Gemma Grey-Hall
- Gary Kaschak (incumbent)
Ward 9
- Harinder Cheema
- Kieran McKenzie (incumbent)
- Dan Mokrzycki
Ward 10
- Paul Borrelli
- Walid (Wally) Chafchak
- Mark Masanovich
- Jim Morrison (incumbent)
Trustee Greater Essex County District School Board
Wards 1, 2, 9 combined
- Fazle Baki
- Maria Fernandes
- Kim McKinley
- Malek Mekawi
- Linda Qin (incumbent)
Wards 3, 4, 10 combined
- Sarah Cipkar (incumbent)
- Sushil Jain
- Christie Nelson
- Margaret A. Stanley
Wards 5, 6, 7, 8 combined
- Claudette Bernier-Schiller
- Cathy Cooke (incumbent)
- Genevieve Coritana
- Gale Simko Hatfield (incumbent)
- AnnMarie Simpson
- Stephanie Slipiec
Trustee Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board
Wards 1 and 10
- Sanaa Boales
- Fulvio Valentinis (incumbent)
Wards 2 and 9
- Joe Iacono
- Shirley-Lyn Watson
Wards 3 and 4
- Rabia Kirma
- Bernard Mastromattei (incumbent)
- Eric Renaud
Wards 5 and 8
- Jason Lazarus
Wards 6 and 7
- Kim Bouchard (incumbent)
Trustee Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence
City of Windsor Ward 1; Town of LaSalle; Town of Tecumseh Wards 4, 5 combined
City of Windsor Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 10 combined
- Christine Brooks
- Stephane Lucky
City of Windsor Wards 6, 7, 8, 9 combined
- Janine Brydges
Trustee Conseil Scolaire Viamonde
- Serge Dignard
- Owen Herold
- Badrieh Kojok
- Emmanuelle Richez
Final candidate lists will not be certified until Monday, August 22.