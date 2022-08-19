iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor 2022 Election

AM800-NEWS-DREW-DILKENS-JUNE-2018-KLV

Nominations for the 2022 Municipal Elections officially closed in Windsor-Essex County.

In the City of Windsor 54 candidates have registered across 10 wards and in the mayoral race.

The municipal elections are set for Monday, October 24.

A list of the candidates can be found below:

 

Mayor

  • Benjamin Danyluk
  • Aaron Day
  • Drew Dilkens (incumbent)
  • Matthew Giancola
  • Chris Holt
  • Ernie Lamont
  • Louis Vaupotic

Ward 1

  • Fred Francis (incumbent)
  • Darcie Renaud

Ward 2

  • Fabio Costante (incumbent)
  • Myriam Faraj
  • Sam Romano
  • Chris Soda

Ward 3

  • Renaldo Agostino
  • Katherine Cameron
  • Helmi Charif
  • Nick Kolasky
  • Kennedy Mangera
  • James McCarte
  • Cynthia Van Vrouwerff
  • Brian Yeomans

Ward 4

  • Giovanni "John" Abati
  • Edy Haddad
  • Gregory Heil
  • Matt Marchand
  • Mark McKenzie
  • Jake Rondot
  • Kristen Siapas
  • Patrick Sutherland

Ward 5

  • Ken Acton
  • Alessandro Didone (Alex)
  • Caitlyn Desmarais
  • Ed Sleiman (incumbent)
  • Currie Soulliere
  • Richard St. Denis

Ward 6

  • Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)
  • Dylon Graves
  • Ashley Lafreniere
  • Brian D-H McCurdy
  • Jeremy Renaud
  • Beth St. Denis

Ward 7

  • Sydney Brouillard-Coyle (Ney/Nem/Nir)
  • Jeewen Gill (incumbent)
  • Greg Lemay
  • Angelo Marignani
  • Sophia Sevo

Ward 8

  • Gemma Grey-Hall
  • Gary Kaschak (incumbent)

Ward 9

  • Harinder Cheema
  • Kieran McKenzie (incumbent)
  • Dan Mokrzycki

Ward 10

  • Paul Borrelli
  • Walid (Wally) Chafchak
  • Mark Masanovich
  • Jim Morrison (incumbent)

 

Trustee Greater Essex County District School Board

Wards 1, 2, 9 combined

  • Fazle Baki
  • Maria Fernandes 
  • Kim McKinley 
  • Malek Mekawi
  • Linda Qin  (incumbent)

Wards 3, 4, 10 combined

  • Sarah Cipkar (incumbent)
  • Sushil Jain
  • Christie Nelson
  • Margaret A. Stanley

Wards 5, 6, 7, 8 combined

  • ​Claudette Bernier-Schiller
  • Cathy Cooke (incumbent)
  • Genevieve Coritana
  • Gale Simko Hatfield (incumbent)
  • AnnMarie Simpson
  • Stephanie Slipiec

 

Trustee Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board

Wards 1 and 10

  • Sanaa Boales
  • Fulvio Valentinis (incumbent)

Wards 2 and 9

  •  Joe Iacono
  • Shirley-Lyn Watson

Wards 3 and 4

  • Rabia Kirma
  • Bernard Mastromattei (incumbent)
  • Eric Renaud

Wards 5 and 8

  • Jason Lazarus

Wards 6 and 7

  • Kim Bouchard (incumbent)

 

Trustee Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence 

City of Windsor Ward 1; Town of LaSalle; Town of Tecumseh Wards 4, 5 combined

 

City of Windsor Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 10 combined

  • Christine Brooks
  • Stephane Lucky

 

City of Windsor Wards 6, 7, 8, 9 combined

  • Janine Brydges

 

Trustee Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

  • Serge Dignard
  • Owen Herold
  • Badrieh Kojok
  • Emmanuelle Richez

Final candidate lists will not be certified until Monday, August 22.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE