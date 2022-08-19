Windsor 2022 Election

Nominations for the 2022 Municipal Elections officially closed in Windsor-Essex County.

In the City of Windsor 54 candidates have registered across 10 wards and in the mayoral race.

The municipal elections are set for Monday, October 24.

A list of the candidates can be found below:

Mayor

Benjamin Danyluk

Aaron Day

Drew Dilkens (incumbent)

Matthew Giancola

Chris Holt

Ernie Lamont

Louis Vaupotic

Ward 1

Fred Francis (incumbent)

Darcie Renaud

Ward 2

Fabio Costante (incumbent)

Myriam Faraj

Sam Romano

Chris Soda

Ward 3

Renaldo Agostino

Katherine Cameron

Helmi Charif

Nick Kolasky

Kennedy Mangera

James McCarte

Cynthia Van Vrouwerff

Brian Yeomans

Ward 4

Giovanni "John" Abati

Edy Haddad

Gregory Heil

Matt Marchand

Mark McKenzie

Jake Rondot

Kristen Siapas

Patrick Sutherland

Ward 5

Ken Acton

Alessandro Didone (Alex)

Caitlyn Desmarais

Ed Sleiman (incumbent)

Currie Soulliere

Richard St. Denis

Ward 6

Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)

Dylon Graves

Ashley Lafreniere

Brian D-H McCurdy

Jeremy Renaud

Beth St. Denis

Ward 7

Sydney Brouillard-Coyle (Ney/Nem/Nir)

Jeewen Gill (incumbent)

Greg Lemay

Angelo Marignani

Sophia Sevo

Ward 8

Gemma Grey-Hall

Gary Kaschak (incumbent)

Ward 9

Harinder Cheema

Kieran McKenzie (incumbent)

Dan Mokrzycki

​Ward 10

Paul Borrelli

Walid (Wally) Chafchak

Mark Masanovich

Jim Morrison (incumbent)

Trustee Greater Essex County District School Board

Wards 1, 2, 9 combined

Fazle Baki

Maria Fernandes

Kim McKinley

Malek Mekawi

Linda Qin (incumbent)

Wards 3, 4, 10 combined

Sarah Cipkar (incumbent)

Sushil Jain

Christie Nelson

Margaret A. Stanley

Wards 5, 6, 7, 8 combined

​Claudette Bernier-Schiller

Cathy Cooke (incumbent)

Genevieve Coritana

Gale Simko Hatfield (incumbent)

AnnMarie Simpson

Stephanie Slipiec

Trustee Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board

Wards 1 and 10

Sanaa Boales

Fulvio Valentinis (incumbent)

Wards 2 and 9

Joe Iacono

Shirley-Lyn Watson

Wards 3 and 4

Rabia Kirma

Bernard Mastromattei (incumbent)

Eric Renaud

Wards 5 and 8

Jason Lazarus

Wards 6 and 7

Kim Bouchard (incumbent)

Trustee Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence



City of Windsor Ward 1; Town of LaSalle; Town of Tecumseh Wards 4, 5 combined

City of Windsor Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 10 combined

Christine Brooks

Stephane Lucky

City of Windsor Wards 6, 7, 8, 9 combined

Janine Brydges

Trustee Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

Serge Dignard

Owen Herold

Badrieh Kojok

Emmanuelle Richez

Final candidate lists will not be certified until Monday, August 22.