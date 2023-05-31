Windsor 911 communicator praised for heroic actions on back-to-back nights

A 911 communicator is being praised after finding a missing person and helping to save a life over a two-day period in Windsor.

Mike Hutchinson was working an overnight shift when he found himself in a position to help.

Hutchinson was taking a walk during his shift break on May 28 when he spotted a person who he recognized as matching the description of a someone reported missing earlier in the evening.

Police say after calling the sergeant in charge of the investigation, the person was successfully identified and located safely.

On May 29, Hutchinson was again on his lunch break at around 4 a.m. when a stranger approached him in his parked car on Chatham Street and requested immediate assistance to revive a friend, suspected to be experiencing a substance overdose.

He got out of his vehicle, called 911, and started to perform CPR, saving the person's life as paramedics' rushed to the scene.

The 38-year-old says he went into a sense of 'autopilot' when he was on the phone with the ambulance communicator.

"Remembering the protocols for doing CPR and where to place my hand on the chest, how to interlock the fingers, ambulance was right there with me,"he says. "It just felt like being right back in the comms centre, it felt surreal. Like I said, autopilot."

Hutchinson says by the time he reached the person, he was speaking to the ambulance communicator.

"I absolutely trusted the call taker from ambulance. I've never met them in person but I've talked to the for eight years. When they said 'it's time to start CPR, I said ok, let's do it.' That's all it was. I can't thank that ambulance person enough for being with me on the phone," he says.

Hutchinson says 'staying calm' was a key part of his 911 communicator training that helped him in this situation.

"When I do dispatching it can be high stress," he says. "There's a difference between call taking and dispatching. When an officers are out on a real high stress call, I have to maintain my level of calm. I think that really persevered through all of this, just reminding myself to stay calm and listening to the instructions. I knew help was on the way."

The Kennedy High School graduate has worked as a 911 communicator for eight years, a job he loves because it gives him a chance to help people and the problem solving that comes with the position.

A social media post by Windsor police says "We can't express how proud we are of Mike’s dedication as a member of the Windsor Police Service, the community, and the people within it. Two separate incidents, in two days, and he was able to assist in both."

The posting goes on to say "We are now considering assigning him more lunch details in the near future,"