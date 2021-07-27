Windsor Adds Special Garbage Pick-Up due to Flooding

The City of Windsor is adding another special garbage pick-up for resident dealing with basement flooding.

A storm ripped through the region Saturday night, dropping a lot of rain on the city over a short period of time.

The city says the pick-up is for residents who sustained flood damage on July 24 that need help getting materials to area landfills.

According to the release, residents can book a pick-up time via the city's 3-1-1 service.

Appointments are available from Wednesday to Friday this week - the deadline to book is 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials are asking residents to ensure material is at the curb prior to their appointment.

The pick-up is only for residents who are not working with their insurance company, as providers' co-ordinate garbage pick-ups when completing a claim.