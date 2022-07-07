Windsor Airport celebrates the first Flair Airlines flights out of YQG

A new chapter has begun at Windsor International Airport with Flair Airlines now operating out of Windsor.

The first flight from Montreal arrived in Windsor just before 11 a.m. Thursday, with the plane passing through a water arch provided by the hoses on the fire trucks at the airport.

Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer at Flair Airlines, says it's a big part of their business model to operate out of smaller airports because it allows them to offer a lower price point.

He says it's also a simpler experience given what's going on with delays and cancellations at bigger airports.

"I think the bookings have been very strong. Going into summer, we're seeing a lot of demand, people are really coming back to travel after a long two years of COVID and I think that's really reflective in the demand we're seeing in the flights from Windsor," he says.