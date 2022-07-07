Windsor Airport celebrates the first Flair Airlines flights out of YQG
A new chapter has begun at Windsor International Airport with Flair Airlines now operating out of Windsor.
The first flight from Montreal arrived in Windsor just before 11 a.m. Thursday, with the plane passing through a water arch provided by the hoses on the fire trucks at the airport.
Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer at Flair Airlines, says it's a big part of their business model to operate out of smaller airports because it allows them to offer a lower price point.
He says it's also a simpler experience given what's going on with delays and cancellations at bigger airports.
"I think the bookings have been very strong. Going into summer, we're seeing a lot of demand, people are really coming back to travel after a long two years of COVID and I think that's really reflective in the demand we're seeing in the flights from Windsor," he says.
Lund says they're hoping to be able to run at around a 90 per cent load factor.
"So we want the planes to be 90 per cent full. I think with the demand we're seeing at the moment, we should be running at that level," he says.
Lund says they will also be promoting the pushing the routes both in Windsor and in Montreal and Halifax.
"At the moment, we're mainly seeing demand from people from Windsor looking to travel to Montreal or Halifax. I think as the routes kind of get going and mature a bit, then we will start seeing more two-way traffic to visit Windsor and the wider area as well," he adds.
Alex Gee of Windsor was booked on the first flight out of Windsor to Montreal, where he is going for two weeks to visit friends.
"I didn't expect it to be a cost like this and that's why we jumped on the deal," he says.
In April, Flair announced plans to operate direct flights between Windsor and Montreal for $29 each way, with flights scheduled Thursdays and Sundays.
Flights between Windsor and Halifax will begin July 8, operating on Mondays and Fridays, with the cost $29 to Halifax and the return flight to Windsor starting at $49.