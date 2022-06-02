Windsor Airport CEO says bookings have been 'strong' for Flair routes

The chief executive officer at Windsor Airport says bookings have been strong for flights being offered by Flair Airlines out of Windsor.

Mark Galvin hopes Flair will add even more destinations out of Windsor Airport in the future now that the airline has certainty about its future in Canada.

The Canadian Transportation Agency announced Wednesday that Flair Airlines is Canadian, a ruling that will allow the Edmonton-based upstart carrier can keep its operating licence.

Galvin says the ruling provides some certainty for travellers.

"Some people were a little worried about it and the marketplace likes certainty, they don't like any surprises," he says. "I think what that did is that it calmed the waters."

Canadian legislation allows no more than 49 per cent ownership of a Canadian airline by foreign entities.

The CTA had been investigating Flair's ownership to determine whether its relationship with Miami-based investor 777 Partners violated those rules, but Flair made a number of changes as a result of the investigation, including a promise to increase the number of Canadians on its board.

Flair had announced plans to offer flights to three destinations out of Windsor Airport but the investigation put those plans in doubt for some travellers.

Galvin says the decision by the CTC provides stability and certainty.

"Obviously for us, starting the first week in July, twice a week flights to Montreal and twice a week to Halifax, and then continuing with Montreal in the winter season and adding Tucson, Arizona," he says. "Bookings have been good and we're hoping to add even more in the future."

In April, Flair announced it would be adding direct routes to Montreal, Quebec and Halifax, Nova Scotia, beginning in July.

The direct flights for Montreal is $29 each way, with flights scheduled Thursdays and Sundays.

The flights to Halifax will operate on Mondays and Fridays, with the cost to fly to Halifax starting at $29 and the return flight to Windsor starting at $49.

On March 29, Flair announced it would be coming to Windsor Airport, operating a direct flight from Windsor to Tucson, Arizona.