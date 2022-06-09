Windsor Airport not experiencing same problems as other Canadian airports

Officials at Windsor International Airport are 'monitoring the situation' when it comes to flight delays and cancellations impacting other Canadian airports.

Mark Galvin, the airport's chief executive officer, points out there is always the potential for a delay or cancellation but can't say there's been a real pattern of delays or cancellations at the airport.

Travellers going through Toronto Pearson International Airport have faced long lineups, delays and cancellations, blamed on COVID-19 restrictions and a labour shortage.

The problems at Canada's busiest airport have had a ripple effect at other regional hubs like London International Airport, which has also reported some delays and cancellations.

Galvin says passengers should always check ahead before flying, especially if your trip involves a connecting flight.

"Check with your airline, check with your flight. There's a lot of tools now that you can do that in terms of different apps to see your flight number and to see if it's on time. Get here with time to do what you need to do to board," he says.

Galvin believes with Windsor being a smaller, regional airport, staffing problems aren't the same as at other airports because the flights are spread out.

"Again, as we ramp up too, we're going to have more people come into the terminal and sometimes that requires more time, but we're also seeing these delays elsewhere and they're trying to iron these out," he says. "Obviously with a large airport and they're having those delays, they're ironing those out, and that's going to have an effect down to use to have those issues resolved.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Wednesday that the federal government is working on new measures to help ease delays at major airports, adding that a "similar phenomenon" is happening worldwide.

Speaking with reporters on his way to a weekly Liberal caucus meeting, the minister says working groups that include airports, airlines, public health and federal officials are meeting up to three times a week to try and find solutions.

But when pressed for details about when changes are expected, Alghabra says he's not yet ready to announce new measures.

People travelling through Canadian airports have been experiencing long lines and flight delays as post-pandemic travel ramps up, particularly at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Canada Border Services Agency and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority are both hiring new staff, adding it's important that airports also ensure they have enough employees.

The Conservatives have been calling on the government to lift travel restrictions, which require anyone returning from outside the country to confirm their vaccination status, and end the use of the ArriveCan app and stop random COVID-19 testing at airports.