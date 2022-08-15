Windsor and District Labour Council interested in aiding those running in the Municipal Election

The Windsor and District Labour Council has released an opportunity for running in the municipal election.

The WDLC takes an active interest in communities and how they are governed, and is interested in the upcoming municipal elections within Essex County, which will take place on Monday, October 24.

The council will be evaluating candidates for office for the purpose of potentially endorsing them.

Any candidate for municipal office, including School Board Trustee, who wishes to be endorsed by the Windsor and District Labour Council, is asked to complete the online questionnaire.

The endorsed candidates will be provided the opportunity to be introduced to the participants at the Labour Day celebration, held at the Foglar Furlan on Monday, September 5.

Mario Spagnuolo is the Interim President of Windsor and District Labour Council.

He says what the council is looking for as they make their decision.

"Basically we're looking at candidates who want to invest in public services, support a free and transparent collective bargaining process, and support working families, especially as we come out of a pandemic. We want to make sure that there is support in investments in our communities."

He says the endorsements will be announced at the Foglar Furlan.

"We thought that it would be the most appropriate time to give an opportunity to endorse candidates to meet the labour communities, meet families, children that are getting ready for back to school. Get their names out there and help support them as they make an endeavour to represent us in the community."

He says in just a few days, they have already gotten responses from the community from those who are interested.

"We've already had a decent response from the potential candidates who are interested in running for election for both at the municipal level and on school board elections."

The deadline for completion of the questionnaire is 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 26.

Endorsed candidates will be notified accordingly on September 1.

