Windsor and District Labour Council joins Windsor Salt members on International Workers' Day

Those on the picket line at Windsor Salt were joined by the Windsor and District Labour Council to stand in solidarity on International Workers' Day, also known as May Day.

Recognized on the first day of May every year, International Workers' Day commemorates the struggles of workers around the world through the labour movements.

Those in the community joined the Windsor Salt members, who have been on the picket line since mid-February, on May Day as a way to celebrate shared struggles and gains on Monday afternoon.

Local 1959 and Local 240 represent roughly 250 unionized Windsor Salt workers who walked off the job on February 17 to back contract demands, with contracting out unionized positions and job security being key issues.

Mario Spagnuolo, Interim President of the Windsor and District Labour Council, says May Day is about everyone sticking together.

"It's just a reminder to those workers and workers across Canada and the globe that we need to stick together in solidarity to push forward our agenda and ensure that employers respect collective bargaining, and respect the collective bargaining process."

He says the rising cost of living continues to be an issue with those on strike, not just in Windsor, but around the country.

"With inflation going up, so do wages, and I think that's what you're seeing is struggles put forward by workers to say the grocery prices are going up, taxes are going up, prices for everything around us is going up, yet our wages aren't keeping up. So what's going to happen, we need to rely on the union and our collective bargaining process to make improvements."

He says he's always amazed to see how strong those on the Windsor Salt picket line are.

"They're not giving up, they're more solid. As the labour movement said 'we're stronger each and each day that the struggle continues'. But it was very positive, there was speakers from all walks of life. We had people from the public sector, we had people from the private sector, we also had two poets that basically gave us a storytelling of the labour movement and did it so well."

Spagnuolo adds that representatives from the NDP attended, including MPP for Windsor West Lisa Gretzky, as well as other union leaders and activists.

Negotiations between Windsor Salt and the union were suspended on April 27 after three suspects breached company property armed with baseball bats and allegedly assaulted a non-union employee.

Bill Wark, president of Unifor Local 1959, stated on Sunday that he still felt optimistic despite the setback from last week.