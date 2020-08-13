Windsor and Lakeshore Making Masks Mandatory Indoors

Windsor and Lakeshore are joining Leamington in passing a mandatory mask bylaw.

The bylaw states masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, says it's a small thing to ensure the region stays in Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan.

"It's something that we need to do. There was a concern by some of the members that our residents might become a little complacent and we want to make sure we work with the {Windsor-Essex County} health unit to be sure we stay in Stage 3 and don't move backwards," he says.

Bain says this will also give bylaw officers more power.

"We'll be able to issue tickets if necessary and rather than dumping the onus on the business owners, we can lend them a hand in making sure that people are complying with the regulations," he says.

Bain says masks are an important piece of the puzzle to also avoid a second wave of the coronavirus.

"It's just important, council felt. You need to wear the mask, you need to continue making sure that you're washing your hands, that there's social distancing," he says. "There was a discussion and a fear of, we don't want to get into a situation like we see across border."

Lakeshore's mask bylaw goes into effect immediately while Windsor will start enforcing its bylaw on August 19.

With files from Rob Hindi