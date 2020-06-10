Windsor Announces Second Distribution of Hand Sanitizer



WINDSOR — The overwhelming response the first time has prompted the city of Windsor to hand out more free hand sanitizer to small businesses.

In late May, the city distributed over 5,000 litres of hand sanitizer outside of the WFCU Centre.

With the high level of local product being produced by Hiram Walker and Sons, the city is offering a second round on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9am to 2pm.

"We see the signals coming from the provincial government that some communities are moving to phase 2 and it is just a matter of time before we get there as well," says Mayor Drew Dilkens on the Morning Drive. "We have spent a lot of time making sure that tourism partners and small businesses get their share of hand sanitizer."

It will be a drive-thru method to avoid any physical contact.

The city has enough product to hand out to at least 1,000 local groups and businesses.

Small businesses that missed out during the first round are encouraged to attend along with local religious, cultural and service groups.

The 375 millimetre bottles are supplied by Highbury Canco, up to a maximum of 5 bottles per organization.