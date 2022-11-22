Windsor apartment building evacuated due to heat, electrical issues

Residents living at 1616 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor have been ordered to evacuate the building until issues with the heat and electricity are resolved.

The order from City of Windsor building officials is in place until the electricity can be restored, stabilized and inspected, and safety measures can be activated.

The building has been without centralized heat for some time due to a boiler failure, and electrical power has been unstable.

The City says electrical and heating contractors will be on site to determine how long it will take to fix the issues, which will help determine how long residents may be out.

In the meantime, the City is opening an an emergency shelter for residents living at the apartment building who are unable to find alternate accommodations on their own.

City staff and the Canadian Red Cross will provide emergency shelter at the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre at 4270 Alice Street.

As a result, programming at the community centre has been cancelled, and program users have been notified.

1616 Ouellette Ave. is a privately owned building with 120 residential rental units.

The City says the building's owners have been notified of the orders and say they are committed to having the issues fixed as quickly as possible.