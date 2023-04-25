Windsor approves extended transit services in Leamington for the next two years

Windsor city council has agreed to extend transit services in the Town of Leamington for the next two years.

During the meeting on Monday afternoon, council approved a report that Transit Windsor be authorized to update and renew the existing agreement to an extended two year term, from April 1, 2023 until March 31, 2025.

The agreement with the Municipality of Leamington will continue to provide a transit route that services the Town of Essex, the

Town of Kingsville, and Leamington with a connection to Transit Windsor services at St. Clair College.

In 2019, Leamington entered into an agreement with the Province of Ontario to provide a long-range transit service.

The report was brought to Leamington council in August 2022, where council approved a report to enter into a Transfer Payment

Agreement with the Province of Ontario for a two-year extension of the Community Transportation Grant Program, as well as authorizing to extend the service.

The service is available to the general public and operates three round trips per day, five days per week, Monday through Friday, and two trips per day on Saturday.

All revenue from the Leamington route will be provided to the Municipality of Leamington to offset the hourly service costs.